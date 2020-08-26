Conditions key to Romanised Moulin run

Romanised could return to ParisLongchamp next month in an attempt to avenge last season’s defeat in the Prix du Moulin.

The Ken Condon-trained five-year-old came agonisingly close to taking the Group One showpiece in 2019, finishing just a nose behind Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus after a battle up the home straight.

The horse has since regained winning form, successfully defending his crown in the Group Two Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh in July, before finishing only fifth in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville earlier this month.

“He’s come out of Deauville very well,” Condon said.

“Obviously the ground was too testing for him, but he travelled very well throughout the race to the two-furlong pole. He got pretty tired in the last furlong on that deep ground, but he’s come out of the race looking very well.”

Condon is now considering treading a similar path to last term in returning to Paris – but will allow himself to choose the most favourable going by also entering a handful of alternative Group One contests.

Romanised will be given plenty of options - (Copyright PA Wire)

“He’ll do a bit of work next week and we’ll keep an eye on the weather in Paris with a view to the Prix du Moulin,” he said.

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll go there. He’ll have entries in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Prix de la Foret as well, but the ground will dictate where he goes.

“He needs good ground so we’ll be watching the weather closely, but he’s good after Deauville and there’s a good chance we’ll go to ParisLongchamp next.”