Conditions key to Park Stakes outing for Limato
Henry Candy is praying for a dry spell to allow Limato to take his chance in the bet365 Park Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.
With soft conditions forcing the Tagula gelding to miss a number of intended targets through the summer, the Kingston Warren handler is hoping he will finally get his ground in the seven-furlong Group Two at Town Moor.
The eight-year-old showed he retains plenty of ability on his seasonal return, when registering back-to-back victories in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in June.
Candy said: “We will try to run Limato at Doncaster. It has been frustrating with the ground for him. He still seems very happy, so we will give it a go if we can.
“The Lennox came up on the soft side at Goodwood, then it was soft in the Hungerford at Newbury and back at Goodwood in the Supreme. It has been deeply frustrating.”
He added: “It was an amazing performance at Newmarket and it did take me by surprise.
“It will be a bit of a job to produce him that fresh again after keeping him on the go week after week.”