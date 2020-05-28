Combat sports return to Las Vegas with UFC show this weekend after Nevada lifts ban
Combat sports will return to Las Vegas this weekend after Nevada state authorities lifted the ban in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
A UFC Fight Night headlined by Tyrone Woodley v Gilbert Burns will be the first show back in the American city as Dana White continues with his packed schedule.
That is expected to be followed on June 9 by an ESPN boxing event from promoter Bob Arum, with featherweight Shakur Stevenson tipped to headline the bill.
Arum told ESPN’s Steve Kim: "It's the tentative date for Top Rank, subject to working with the commission [in Nevada].
"We're optimistic on it, and working with ESPN. They want that date, so that is the tentative date."
Combat sports events have been banned in Vegas since the commission called an emergency meeting on March 14.
Prior to the outbreak, one of the biggest fights of the year was held in the city when heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder did battle at the MGM Grand on February 22.
Nevada has been one of the lesser hit US states by COVID-19, with 8,114 confirmed cases and just 402 deaths.