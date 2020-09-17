Colchester without Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie for Bolton clash
Colchester manager Steve Ball will be missing midfield pair Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie again when his club face Bolton on Saturday.
Wright, 22, missed the whole of pre-season after undergoing surgery on an old knee injury over the summer and is still recovering.
Ball does not expect him to rejoin training for at least another month.
Similarly, Lapslie is also still rehabilitating from surgery on a knee injury and therefore will be absent.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has a handful of injury concerns ahead of the fixture.
Dennis Politic is expected to miss most of the campaign with a knee injury, while Liam Edwards is also still recovering from a knee-cap issue sustained in training in February.
Muhammadu Faal has been sidelined with a damaged foot and is unlikely to feature.
Evatt could include new signing Shaun Miller after omitting the striker from the squad that were defeated 1-0 by Forest Green at the weekend.