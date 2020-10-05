Colchester teenager Noah Chilvers signs new contract

Colchester teenager Noah Chilvers has signed a contract extension
16:54pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Colchester teenager Noah Chilvers has signed a contract extension that ties him to the League Two club until 2023.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who first joined the U’s at under-nine level, has made 12 first-team appearances since making his debut in 2018 – including seven this term.

Chilvers told the club website: “I had a meeting with Tony Humes (director of football) and the gaffer (Steve Ball) and they told me the news which I was obviously buzzing about.

“That was early last week, and I signed it on Friday before the Oldham game.

“It was always a goal of mine to break into the team this season, but now it’s about maintaining my performances to stay in the team.”

