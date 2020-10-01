Colchester skipper Harry Pell sits out once again
Colchester captain Harry Pell will miss the visit of Oldham with a groin injury.
The midfielder has sat out the last three matches but is hopeful of being fit to face Walsall next weekend.
Luke Norris made his first start of the season in the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham, after a 30-minute substitute Sky Bet League Two appearance last Saturday, as he continues to build-up his fitness.
Midfielders Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie (both knee) are still recovering.
Oldham forward Zak Dearnley remains doubtful with a groin problem which has seen him miss the last two matches.
Dearnley’s stand-in, Danny Rowe, could keep his place regardless after scoring in last weekend’s defeat to Crawley.
On-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont looks set to keep his place after enjoying a promising debut last Saturday.
Australian striker George Blackwood is pushing for a full debut after his first 45 minutes since joining from Adelaide United.