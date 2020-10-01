Colchester skipper Harry Pell sits out once again

Colchester captain Harry Pell will miss the visit of Oldham
Colchester captain Harry Pell will miss the visit of Oldham - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:03pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Colchester captain Harry Pell will miss the visit of Oldham with a groin injury.

The midfielder has sat out the last three matches but is hopeful of being fit to face Walsall next weekend.

Luke Norris made his first start of the season in the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham, after a 30-minute substitute Sky Bet League Two appearance last Saturday, as he continues to build-up his fitness.

Midfielders Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie (both knee) are still recovering.

Oldham forward Zak Dearnley remains doubtful with a groin problem which has seen him miss the last two matches.

Dearnley’s stand-in, Danny Rowe, could keep his place regardless after scoring in last weekend’s defeat to Crawley.

On-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont looks set to keep his place after enjoying a promising debut last Saturday.

Australian striker George Blackwood is pushing for a full debut after his first 45 minutes since joining from Adelaide United.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Colchester

Preview

PA