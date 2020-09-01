Cobblers capture Ricky Korboa from Carshalton
16:24pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Northampton have signed versatile forward Ricky Korboa from Carshalton for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who has signed an initial one-year deal, impressed boss Keith Curle after spending pre-season with the Cobblers.
Korboa, who can play as a winger or central striker, scored 16 goals for Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton last season.
“The signing of Ricky shows the reach of our scouting and our recruitment work,” Curle told the club’s website. “He is a player who may have gone under the radar of many but we feel he has potential to develop further under our guidance.
“He has good dynamics and key attributes that we think we can develop in full-time training and nurture into an asset for the club.”