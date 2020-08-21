Cobblers capture centre-back Luka Racic from Brentford
14:55pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Northampton have signed defender Luka Racic on a season-long loan from Brentford.
The 21-year-old Dane, who has made nine appearances for the Bees, has been brought in to bolster the central defensive ranks of the Sky Bet League One new boys.
“Luka is a confident young man who is having an excellent upbringing,” Cobblers manager Keith Curle told the club website.
“The next step in his progress to develop his own profile and for that he needs first-team football on a regular basis.
“He has played a number of games in the Championship and he is a player on an upward curve who will benefit from a spell with us, and is someone who we think can help us this season too.”