Clean-up underway behind the scenes as Barcelona prepare for La Liga return
Loading...
9:11am, Mon 18 May 2020
Barcelona have disinfected their dressing rooms ahead of the potential return of La Liga following the coronavirus pandemic.
There is no official resumption date for Spanish football yet, but La Liga President Javier Tebas is hoping the top flight can come back on June 12.
Sign up to our newsletter
Barcelona are currently top of the table, two points clear of Real Madrid with 11 games of the season remaining.
Elsewhere in Europe, the Bundesliga returned in Germany behind closed doors over the weekend.