Clark Robertson sidelined as Rotherham host Millwall

Clark Robertson is set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines because of an injury
Clark Robertson is set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines because of an injury - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:33pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rotherham will be without Clark Robertson for the visit of Millwall.

The defender aggravated a quad injury in the 1-0 opening-day win at Wycombe and is set for a fortnight on the sidelines.

Skipper Richard Wood is back fit after a rib injury and could come in for his injured team-mate.

Curtis Tilt (hip) and Trevor Clarke (calf) are back in training but will not feature.

Millwall are unlikely to risk Troy Parrott.

The on-loan Tottenham striker is out with a quad injury and boss Gary Rowett says he has a “chance” of making the trip to South Yorkshire, though is wary of rushing him back.

The Lions made seven changes for their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham and Rowett must now think about whether to recall his big guns.

Billy Mitchell is sidelined for several weeks with a knee issue.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rotherham

Preview

PA