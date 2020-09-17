Clark Robertson sidelined as Rotherham host Millwall
Rotherham will be without Clark Robertson for the visit of Millwall.
The defender aggravated a quad injury in the 1-0 opening-day win at Wycombe and is set for a fortnight on the sidelines.
Skipper Richard Wood is back fit after a rib injury and could come in for his injured team-mate.
Curtis Tilt (hip) and Trevor Clarke (calf) are back in training but will not feature.
Millwall are unlikely to risk Troy Parrott.
The on-loan Tottenham striker is out with a quad injury and boss Gary Rowett says he has a “chance” of making the trip to South Yorkshire, though is wary of rushing him back.
The Lions made seven changes for their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham and Rowett must now think about whether to recall his big guns.
Billy Mitchell is sidelined for several weeks with a knee issue.