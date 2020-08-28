Claire Williams casts doubt over her future after Dorilton Capital takeover

Claire Williams has cast doubt over her future by refusing to confirm if she will be in charge of the British team next season.

Williams, winners of 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, were sold last week to US investment firm Dorilton Capital.

The team will continue to be called Williams and operate out of its Grove headquarters in Oxfordshire, but it is uncertain whether the new owners will look for fresh leadership.

Pressed on her future ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Williams said: “It is business as usual for the time being and that is all I can say at the moment.

“I am in my role, I am doing my job. I am here in my capacity that I was running the team at the last race in Barcelona, and the races prior to that, and that will continue to be the case.”

Sir Frank Williams founded the team in 1977, while his daughter, Claire, was placed in charge of its day-to-day running seven years ago.

Williams enjoyed great success in the 1980s and 1990s but have won just one race in the last 16 years.

They have finished bottom of the constructors’ championship for the past two seasons, and are without a point in 2020.

Williams added: “It has been an incredibly difficulty few years for us for a number of reasons, both on and off the track.

“We have done an extraordinary job in keeping the team going during a difficult financial environment and this is the dawn of a new era for our team.

“We have great new owners that are willing to put the money in to take this team forward. Williams can really start moving up the grid and making progress and that is what we want to see.

“I cannot go into a whole lot of detail as to the people behind Dorilton – we will make that clearer over the coming weeks and months – but they have been in the process since the beginning and they have spent an awful lot of time behind the scenes going through everything that you would expect them to go through to understand our team and the sport.

“I have absolute confidence they are the right people to take this team forward.”