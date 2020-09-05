Chuks Aneke on target as Charlton beat Swindon in Carabao Cup
Goals from Macauley Bonne, Charlie Barker and Chuks Aneke saw crisis club Charlton progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win at League One rivals Swindon.
Bonne put Charlton in front with an impressive half-volley that Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar had no hope of stopping in the 36th minute.
Substitute Jonny Smith made it 1-1 after 64 minutes, brilliantly bringing down a lofted pass before driving towards goal, feigning a shot and then slotting past Ben Amos to level.
Charlton had their lead back in the 74th minute when academy forward Barker headed in from point-blank range after Aneke nodded Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick back across goal.
Aneke then killed the contest in second-half stoppage time by slamming home from a tight angle.
Swindon had chances at 1-1, notably when Jack Payne and Smith were denied by a double Amos save.