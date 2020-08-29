Chrome shines with Yeats Stakes verdict

Galileo Chrome continued his progression with a stylish win in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes at Navan.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt had won his two previous outings this season and handled the step up in trip and class with aplomb.

Ridden with ultimate confidence by Shane Crosse, fresh from a Group Three win on Thundering Nights for O’Brien a day earlier, the 2-1 favourite never looked in any trouble.

His wins at the Curragh and Leopardstown this season had come over 10 furlongs, so he had questions to answer stepping up to a mile and five furlongs in testing ground.

However, he cruised through the race before shooting clear on entering the final furlong, beating Emperor Of The Sun by five lengths.

“Shane said he’s an absolute dream as he’s switched off over that trip,” said assistant trainer Brendan Powell.

“He said he quickened up lovely and when Gavin (Ryan, on the second) came up his inside, he thought he was in trouble for a minute, but he said he just had a little look around in front.

“I know he took it up a long way out in Leopardstown, but he’s still a big baby. The way he galloped away in the last half-furlong made a big difference.

“Please God, he’s a proper horse. He’s got a massive future. He’s answered a lot of questions today, he stays well and he has the speed to go a mile-and-a-quarter as well.

“Would he be a Leger horse? That’s completely up to Joseph and the owners. He’s going in the right direction and the world is his oyster at the minute.

“He’s got everything to him – he’s got size, power and he relaxes as well. When you’ve got all that together, you’d think he’s going to be a good horse.”