Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea squad after hamstring problem

Christian Pulisic has not featured for Chelsea since the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal
By NewsChain Sport
15:21pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Christian Pulisic will be in Chelsea’s squad for the first time this season when the Blues host Crystal Palace in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The USA forward has taken the coveted number 10 shirt at Stamford Bridge, and is finally shaking off a niggling hamstring issue, but is not fit enough to start.

Hakim Ziyech will not be ready to feature this weekend, with the Morocco star still just edging past a knee complaint.

Crystal Palace will be without loan striker Michy Batshuayi for the trip to Stamford Bridge with the Belgian ineligible to face his parent club.

The Eagles have been boosted this week by Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick Van Aanholt all being able to take part in training after lengthy spells on the sidelines, but they are still short of match fitness.

Scott Dann could return for Palace against Chelsea, but Jeffrey Schlupp is still absent with a muscle strain along with Nathan Ferguson (knee).

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Rudiger, Tomori, Alonso, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham, Giroud.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Sakho, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Milivojevic, Meyer, Benteke, Henderson, Woods Jach, Kirby, Pierrick.

