Chris Martin joins Bristol City on two-year deal
19:33pm, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Bristol City have signed former Derby striker Chris Martin on a two-year deal.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Rams, where he scored 74 goals in 211 appearances, and has become City head coach Dean Holden’s second summer signing.
Holden told the club’s official website: “Chris will really add to our striker options and we’re excited about what he will bring to the group.
“He’s a proven and experienced goalscorer at Championship level and we can’t wait to get him on the grass with us.
“Having met with him, I was impressed by his hunger and desire to play for Bristol City and I am sure he will make a significant contribution to what we want to achieve.”