Chris Maguire rescues a point for Sunderland

Sunderland v Bristol Rovers – Sky Bet League One – Stadium of Light
Sunderland v Bristol Rovers – Sky Bet League One – Stadium of Light - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Sat 12 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chris Maguire struck with eight minutes to go to earn Sunderland a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

Rovers had threatened to leave with three points after taking the lead in the third minute from a penalty converted by Rovers’ left-back Luke Leahy.

The Pirates won a penalty with just 90 seconds on the clock when Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge hauled down Jayden Mitchell-Lawson having failed to hold Max Ehmer’s header.

Leahy’s spot-kick was clinical, high and beyond Burge, and that left Sunderland with a mountain to climb.

After the break, Sunderland tested goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, who had to make a couple of strong stops to deny Maguire and George Dobson.

But Maguire levelled things up with a powerful drive from the edge of the area.

After that, Max Power’s 25-yard drive was tipped onto the crossbar and he then had an effort cleared off the line by Mark Little.

Dobson’s red card for a strong challenge on Mitchell-Lawson in the sixth minute of stoppage time effectively ended Sunderland’s push for a winner.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sunderland

PA