Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome believes this year's edition of the race may have to happen without crowds on the side of the roads.

The three-week stage race has already been postponed, with the original start date of June 27 pushed back to August 29.

And while Froome hopes cycling's biggest race can still go ahead, he is also wary of the logistical problems a Tour ‘behind closed doors’ could cause.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with cricketer Kevin Pietersen, he said: “Would the organisers be able to keep people from coming and gathering in large crowds?

“In theory we can put on the race and it can be broadcast on television. You're not going to get the same scenes as you would get going through these tunnels of just people everywhere and all the rest of it.

"Maybe that's the version of the race we need to see this year. I don't know.”

Froome is seeking a fifth Tour de France title to go with his four previous triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, the Brit finished third as teammate Geraint Thomas won his first title ahead of Tom Dumoulin.

And last year, it was the turn of another Team Sky/Ineos rider to take the Tour crown as 22-year-old Egan Bernal rode to victory, with Thomas in second.

Froome missed the 2019 edition after suffering a serious crash at the Criterium du Dauphine which threatened to end his career.