Chris Beech’s Carlisle clinch Connor Malley loan signing
Carlisle manager Chris Beech has boosted his options with the loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Connor Malley.
The 20-year-old has completed a switch to Brunton Park until January and will aim to kick on after a similar spell at Scottish club Ayr last season.
Boss Beech told the official club website: “Connor is a player I’ve been aware of for a while now. We’ve tracked him way back to when I first arrived at the club.
“He’s a talent, that’s for sure, and another player Middlesbrough have very high hopes for. He brings different attributes to what we’ve got in our group and that’s a huge positive about this recruitment.
“As the games start to come thick and fast, and the anomalies of injuries and suspensions start to work their way into your playing environment, it’s important we’ve got quality players with us that complement each other and provide us with a variety of tactical options. This move does just that.”
The Cumbrians manager described Malley as “a creative attacking midfield player” and someone who is “ready to step into League Two football.”