Chorley channel their inner Adele after FA Cup win – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
22:07pm, Sat 09 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Football

Lucas Leiva enjoyed Liverpool’s look back at his time on Merseyside.

Chorley’s players channeled their inner Adele to celebrate beating Derby.

Sunny Madrid?

Emotional stuff.

James Maddison was full of praise for his Leicester team-mate Marc Albrighton.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was happy to be back at Old Trafford for the club’s FA Cup clash with Watford.

Drinking coffee in Turkey?

Arsenal’s young star enjoyed his impact.

Sead Kolasinac enjoyed Schalke’s rare Bundesliga win.

Jeremie Aliadiere rolled back the years.

Jadon Sancho celebrated Borussia Dortmund’s victory at RB Leipzig.

And so did Erling Braut Haaland.

Cricket

Andrew Flintoff enjoyed the BBC’s coverage of Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Newcastle.

If Ben Stokes is impressed it must be good.

Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrated her 28th birthday.

