Chisora and Usyk enjoy burgers together after fight – Sunday’s sporting social

Dereck Chisora file photo
Dereck Chisora file photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:36pm, Sun 01 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.

Football

Gary Lineker led the outpouring of affection for Sir Bobby Charlton following news of the 1966 World Cup winner’s dementia diagnosis.

Micah Richards hit back at negativity surrounding his pledge of £50,000 to support charities and businesses in Manchester and Leeds.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson reflected on the Reds’ win against West Ham.

Zlatan doesn’t do normal.

Former Swansea, Manchester City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony is a free agent again.

Theo Walcott was celebrating another Saints win.

Cristiano Ronaldo was happy with his day’s work.

As was Aaron Ramsey.

Rugby Union

England celebrated their Six Nations win with a private trophy presentation.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora enjoyed some burgers together after their fight.

Cricket

Sam Billings was impressed by England team-mate Jos Buttler.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was keen to share the plaudits after his latest win.

Mercedes were also celebrating.

Golf

The golfing world wished Gary Player a happy 85th birthday and supported his fight against cancer.

