Chindit may bid for Champagne glory

Chindit is on course to try to give trainer Richard Hannon a third victory in the bet365 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The Marlbourgh handler took Saturday’s Group Two contest for two-year-olds over seven furlongs with Threat 12 months ago and Estidhkaar in 2014 – while his father won it three times.

Chindit is unbeaten in two starts, having taken a Listed contest at Ascot in July following a debut success over this seven furlongs earlier that month.

Karl Burke may give Spycatcher the chance to lose his maiden tag, after finishing second in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York last month.

Broxi, who was third that day for Keith Dalgleish, is also among the 16 entries.

Owen Burrow’s Albasheer, who romped home by six and a half lengths over the course and distance on debut in July, is an interesting contender – along with Roger Varian’s Newbury Listed victor Saint Lawrence.

There are eight possibles from Ireland – Joseph O’Brien’s Snapraeterea, State Of Rest, Thunder Moon and Vafortino, three trained by his father Aidan, Duke Of Mantua, St Mark’s Basilica and Wembley and John Joseph Murphy’s Charterhouse.

Limato could try to repeat his win five years ago in the bet365 Park Stakes.

Henry Candy’s stable stalwart lifted the Group Two heat over the straight seven furlongs as a three-year-old in 2015, on his only previous attempt.

The Tagula gelding has won a host of major races in his career, including two Group Ones. He took his Pattern-race tally to 12 when successful in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in June.

One of Limato’s two triumphs at the top level was in the Prix de la Foret in 2016.

One Master, who has won the last two renewals of the Longchamp feature, is also among 15 entries for the Park Stakes.

Others include Breathtaking Look, Glorious Journey, Molatham and Marie’s Diamond.

Aidan O’Brien has three possibles – Lancaster House, Arizona and Wichita – while Joseph O’Brien’s Speak In Colours takes the Irish representation to four.