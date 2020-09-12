Chindit has Champagne sparkle for Hannon

Chindit remained unbeaten as he posted a decisive victory for Richard Hannon in the bet365 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Successful on his only two previous racecourse starts, including a Listed race at Ascot, the son of Wootton Bassett was following up Hannon and jockey Pat Dobbs’ victory in this Group Two event with Threat last year.

Chindit was sent off the marginal second-favourite at 15-8 – with another unbeaten colt, Owen Burrows’ Albasheer, just shading that battle.

But on the track it was Hannon’s rising star who emerged with a length verdict from his main market rival, after they had both travelled powerfully into it, having been towards the rear of runners in the early stages.

Joseph O’Brien’s State Of Rest was just a short-head back in third, with the front three well clear.

Betfair gave the winner an 8-1 from 12-1 quote for next year’s 2000 Guineas, and he is set to further test his Classic claims in the Dewhurst at Newmarket next month.

Hannon said: “He got there quite easily and I thought the first two travelled well and the first three were a long way clear of the fourth.

“That’s probably the best two-year-old race of the season so far. The second is a very good horse and the third obviously is.

“We always thought he was top drawer, but you don’t know until you come here.

“To find a very good horse like him with a good temperament is something you don’t get every year. This is another step up and it’s on to the Dewhurst, hopefully.

“That’s the plan at the moment. That’s the big race of the year and that is where we’re heading, along with Etonian.

“His attitude and the way he behaves gives him every chance of being a horse for the 2000 Guineas – he does look a miler.”