Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out for four months

Wycombe Wanderers v Rotherham United – Sky Bet Championship – Adams Park
Wed 07 Oct 2020
Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out for at least four months after undergoing knee surgery.

Ogbene sustained the injury in training prior to the Millers’ draw with Huddersfield.

Boss Paul Warne confirmed the news, telling the club’s website: “He won’t return for us for a minimum of four months and that is without any problems.

“We won’t be seeing him this side of the new year that is for sure.

“They’ve managed to repair his cartilage, which is good news for Chieo in the long-term, however it means that he is out longer now.

“It’s disappointing for him, but we’re all here for him to help him through it.

“The physios and fitness coaches are brilliant here so he’ll come back. Mental attitude is essential in life and he’s definitely got a really positive one.”

