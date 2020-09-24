Cheltenham hope to have Alfie May available for visit of Grimsby
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff expects to have duo Alfie May and Alex Addai available for his side’s Sky Bet League Two match against Grimsby on Saturday.
May had rolled his ankle and Addai had not trained until Thursday but the manager expects them to be fit to play against Ian Holloway’s side.
Duff could include new signing Tom Sang in the matchday squad for the first time.
The former Manchester United youngster joined Cheltenham on-loan from Cardiff on Tuesday, becoming Duff’s fourth loan addition.
Grimsby have been given a boost as they look for their first goal of the league season, as forward James Hanson is set to return to training next week, having missed the start of the campaign with a calf injury.
Luke Waterfall has also returned to training from a rib problem and is expected to be fit enough to face Cheltenham.
Luke Hendrie is also set to play on Saturday, but Elliott Hewitt remains sidelined with a knee problem.
However, midfielder Jock Curran is in self-isolation as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test after missing training on Thursday having experienced Covid symptoms.