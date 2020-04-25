Chelsea have revealed their Premier League players will not be taking a pay cut to help deal with the coronavirus crisis, but will focus their efforts on ‘charitable causes’.

Players from other clubs such as Arsenal have agreed a 12.5 per cent wage cut during the pandemic.

But the Blues confirmed on Saturday that the players, who are being represented by club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, will support charities - including the NHS - of their own accord.

A statement on the club website said: "Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis.

"The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

"We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS.

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes.

"As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

The club has not ruled out a wage cut in the future, but for now the men's side will maintain their contracted salaries.