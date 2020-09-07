Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe joins Accrington on loan
Accrington have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 level, can operate both centrally and out wide.
Uwakwe said on accringtonstanley.co.uk: “All I’m trying to do is impress here and push on from that really.
“I’m a player that just likes to get on the ball, whether it’s in the defensive or offensive third, link up the play and get more players involved.”
Accrington boss John Coleman said: “He’s an exciting player from Chelsea, and he gets to come here and take his chance in men’s football.
“Hopefully we can give him the platform to kick on and he can excite our fans when they eventually return.
“We’ve had a look for other options going forward, and he’s one that stood out so we’re pleased to get it over the line.”