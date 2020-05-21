Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante not attending training amid coronavirus fears
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante missed the squad’s training session on Wednesday amid fears over the coronavirus.
Premier League players began restricted training with their clubs this week after taking COVID-19 tests.
There is no suspicion Kante is one of the six Premier League players or staff that tested positive because he showed up to the opening session on Tuesday, but he has now been given compassionate leave to miss training for the time being.
Two years ago Kante fainted at the Blues’ training ground, although it was later confirmed it was not in relation to any serious health problems.
However, the 29-year-old’s brother died of a heart attack and their father also passed away when Kante was just 11.
As a result, the midfielder is fearful of training with his teammates and has been given licence to train alone from his home by manager Frank Lampard.
The Premier League is not expected to resume matches imminently, with a likely return date for games said to be either June 19 or June 26.
Chelsea currently occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot, sitting three points above Manchester United with nine games remaining.