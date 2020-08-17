Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming joins Stevenage on year-long loan

Jamie Cumming has joined Stevenage on loan
Jamie Cumming has joined Stevenage on loan - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:57pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stevenage have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a one-year loan deal.

The 20-year-old has featured in the EFL Trophy for the Blues and is excited by the opportunity to test himself in Sky Bet League Two.

Cumming told the club website: “I think it is a fantastic opportunity for myself. The manager was very keen on getting me in and that was a big part of me signing here.

“He has put a lot of faith in me and I am sure I will repay that. I am just really looking forward to getting started.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stevenage

PA