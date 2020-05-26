Chelsea and Argentina keeper Willy Caballero has revealed he was subjected to death threats after a howler at the 2018 World Cup.

In a group stage match against Croatia, the shot stopper sliced a clearance straight to Ante Rebic who smashed the ball home to give his side the lead.

Argentina were eventually eliminated in the round of 16 by France - (Copyright Tass/PA Images )

Croatia went on to win the match 3-0 and put Argentina on the brink of exiting the World Cup.

And despite Lionel Messi inspiring his team to victory against Nigeria to book their place in the knockout stages, Caballero has spoken about the days after the Croatia match in which he received a mountain of abuse.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "With the mistake for Croatia's goal I went to lift it to give it to Toto Salvio, but I hit the ground.

"The ball had an unexpected effect and it went to Rebic. Everyone thought I wanted to chip it but it wasn't like that; I never hit a ball like that in my life. I wanted to lift it and hit it long because the two strikers were coming.

"The day after my mistake at the World Cup, everyone had my number. I did not have a good time.

"Very extreme messages were sent to me, including death threats. And they made me think a lot about my family and my future."

Since the tournament, Caballero has spent his time as the back-up keeper to Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge, making 18 appearances over two seasons.

Premier League players returned to training last week after widespread testing across all top flight clubs in England.

No date has yet been confirmed for when matches will resume, however organisers are hoping for fixtures to begin around mid-June.