Ched Evans at the double as Fleetwood fight back to beat Wigan
Ched Evans scored twice as Fleetwood came from behind to beat Wigan 3-2 and secure a place in the Carabao Cup second round.
The visitors went into half-time with a 2-1 lead thanks to a Joe Garner double, but Joey Barton’s Fleetwood turned the game around with substitute Evans scoring the winning goal 13 minutes from time.
Wigan, who are in turmoil off the pitch after being placed in administration, went ahead in the second minute courtesy of Garner, who pounced on Tom Pearce’s pinpoint cross into the box.
They made it two just past the half-hour mark thanks to a Garner penalty but Evans pulled a goal back 10 minutes later, moments after coming off the bench.
Josh Morris drew Fleetwood level in the 64th minute when he latched on to Danny Andrew’s ball and fired past Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones.
Midfielder Morris was involved again for Fleetwood’s winner when his corner found an unmarked Evans at the back post for the former Manchester City forward to head home.