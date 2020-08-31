Charterhouse ‘all systems go’ for Irish Champions Weekend

Charterhouse is bound for Leopardstown
Charterhouse is bound for Leopardstown - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:01pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An appearance on Irish Champions Weekend is the next plan for John Murphy’s exciting juvenile Charterhouse.

Narrowly beaten by odds-on favourite Masen when a 66-1 shot for his Leopardstown debut in July, the Charming Thought colt then finished a creditable fourth in the Group Three Tyros Stakes – before opening his account at the third attempt at the Curragh.

George Murphy, assistant to his father, reports Charterhouse in fine form for a likely tilt at the Group Two KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on September 12.

“He’s training very well and seems in very good shape,” said Murphy.

“We’re looking at the Champions Juvenile race in Leopardstown. We’ll speak to the owners nearer the time to make sure, but it’s all systems go for that at the moment.

“He’ll be stepping up to a mile for the first time. He has plenty of pace, but he should stay well.

“He’s a good horse, and we’re very happy with him.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA