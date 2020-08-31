Charterhouse ‘all systems go’ for Irish Champions Weekend
An appearance on Irish Champions Weekend is the next plan for John Murphy’s exciting juvenile Charterhouse.
Narrowly beaten by odds-on favourite Masen when a 66-1 shot for his Leopardstown debut in July, the Charming Thought colt then finished a creditable fourth in the Group Three Tyros Stakes – before opening his account at the third attempt at the Curragh.
George Murphy, assistant to his father, reports Charterhouse in fine form for a likely tilt at the Group Two KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on September 12.
“He’s training very well and seems in very good shape,” said Murphy.
“We’re looking at the Champions Juvenile race in Leopardstown. We’ll speak to the owners nearer the time to make sure, but it’s all systems go for that at the moment.
“He’ll be stepping up to a mile for the first time. He has plenty of pace, but he should stay well.
“He’s a good horse, and we’re very happy with him.”