Charlton sign former Wigan midfielder Ben Watson
Charlton have wasted little time in making their first signing since Thomas Sandgaard took over the club by snapping up veteran midfielder Ben Watson.
The 35-year-old former Crystal Palace and Wigan man, a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, has agreed a one-year deal at The Valley with the option of a second year.
Sandgaard, who only completed his takeover of the Addicks a few hours earlier, told the club website: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to make Ben Watson my first signing as owner.
“He was one of the best midfielders in the Championship last season, so I am very pleased to have him on board.”
Watson, whose stoppage-time header won the FA Cup for Wigan against Manchester City in 2013, added: “I’m delighted to be here.
“I’ve been with the group for a couple of weeks now, so I’m glad it’s finally done. I’m ready to play and I’m hoping to be involved (against Lincoln) on Sunday.
“I bring that experience into the training ground, I’ve played a lot of football in my time and I’m really looking forward to this season.”