Charlton sights set on Cox Plate bid for Aspetar
Roger Charlton’s Aspetar has the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on his agenda having missed the Juddmonte International at York.
The York Stakes winner was a late withdrawal from the Group One at the Ebor meeting due to a problem with his blood analysis.
He is now set to head to Australia for the contest, which was won four times by Winx between 2015 and 2018 inclusive.
“If we can get him there, we’re going to run in the Cox Plate,” Charlton told Sky Sports Racing.
“He has to do quarantine himself for two weeks, then they (Charlton’s staff) have to go via Sydney for two weeks before the horse arrives.
“Currently there are no flights to Sydney, so there are a lot of hurdles to jump.
“He would get there at the beginning of October and the race is the middle of October.
“If you ran him in a Champion Stakes here he might be fourth or fifth, he’s an honourable little horse, but it’s a sharp track out there and I think it will suit.”