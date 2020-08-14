Charlton confirm Tomer Hemed, Lewis Page and Naby Sarr have left the club
Tomer Hemed, Lewis Page and Naby Sarr have all left Charlton, the club have confirmed.
Sarr made 116 appearances for the Addicks since joining in 2015, while Page spent three years at the club and Hemed enjoyed 18 outings in his solitary campaign.
Football director Steve Gallen said: “I would like to thank Naby, Lewis and Tomer for everything they have given to the club.
“Naby has been here a long time and ended up becoming very popular both with the fans and with everyone at the club.
“He was a big part of our promotion campaign and I’m sure many fans won’t forget his late goal against QPR anytime soon.”
Charlton have confirmed Jonny Williams, Ben Amos and Jake Forster-Caskey have all extended their contracts.
The Addicks want to offer a new deal to Adam Matthews, and have asked permission of the EFL due to the club’s transfer embargo.
New recruits Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington will start pre-season training when Charlton return from their break on Saturday.