The changing hairstyles of James Anderson

By NewsChain Sport
19:07pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Since making his Lancashire debut in 2002, James Anderson has been cricket’s answer to David Beckham, changing his hairstyle on a regular basis.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best…and worst of his career.

Lancashire James AndersonA fresh-faced James Anderson at the beginning of his career at Lancashire (Phil Noble/PA)

There have been plenty of highlights in James Anderson’s career. including in his hair (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Red-dye for action (Rui Vieira/PA)

Hair today, gone tomorrow (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A more mature look for James (David Jones/PA)

Oh no, looks like he forgot to use the Just For Men! (Simon Cooper/PA)

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2015 – LondonWho’s this film star? (David Jensen/PA)

England v Pakistan – Third Test – Day Five – Ageas Bowl - (Copyright PA Wire)

