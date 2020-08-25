The changing hairstyles of James Anderson
Since making his Lancashire debut in 2002, James Anderson has been cricket’s answer to David Beckham, changing his hairstyle on a regular basis.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best…and worst of his career.
A fresh-faced James Anderson at the beginning of his career at Lancashire (Phil Noble/PA)
There have been plenty of highlights in James Anderson’s career. including in his hair (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Red-dye for action (Rui Vieira/PA)
Hair today, gone tomorrow (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A more mature look for James (David Jones/PA)
Oh no, looks like he forgot to use the Just For Men! (Simon Cooper/PA)
Who’s this film star? (David Jensen/PA)