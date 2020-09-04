Change in protocols for jockeys in Irish Group Ones is music to ears of Appleby

Charlie Appleby is delighted William Buick will be available to ride should Ghaiyyath be given the green light to line up for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes.

The five-year-old has arguably been the star of the season so far after a completing a Group One hat-trick with dominant wins in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket, the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Juddmonte International at York.

While Appleby has not yet confirmed Ghaiyyath a definite runner on Irish Champions Weekend, he appears increasingly likely to take his chance following news overseas jockeys will be permitted to ride in Group Ones in Ireland following a change to Covid-19 quarantine protocols for sportspeople.

“Ghaiyyath has come out of York very well. He’ll do a piece of work on Saturday and after that we will collectively make a call on whether we will let the horse take part in the Irish Champion,” Appleby said.

“The new HRI (Horse Racing Ireland) protocols have certainly made life easier. We can follow the horse right through to the declaration stage (on Thursday morning) and if we feel he’s fit and ready we can make the call to run knowing we have William available to ride.”

With James Doyle travelling to France to partner Pinatubo in the Prix du Moulin this weekend, after which he will need to quarantine on his return to Britain, Buick will remain on home soil to ride at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival before heading to Ireland.

Master Of The Seas is heading for the National Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire)

Even if Ghaiyyath does not make the trip, Buick is likely to cross the Irish Sea to partner star juvenile Master Of The Seas in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

“We have Doncaster next week, so we felt it was right William could ride for us there on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then with the new HRI protocols put in place, he will be now able to to go to travel and ride on Irish Champions Weekend,” Appleby added.

“Master Of The Seas is due to run in the National Stakes. He’s done well for his break, he’ll work on Saturday and provided that goes well we’ll look forward to running him at the Curragh.

“The National Stakes has always been his target. William can ride at Leopardstown on Saturday, we’ll put him in isolation for the 24 hours and he’ll be able to ride at the Curragh on Sunday.”