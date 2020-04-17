UEFA are hoping to host the Champions League final in Turkey on August 29, three months later than the original date of May 30.

According to Associated Press, European football's biggest club fixture of the season is expected to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on the final weekend of the summer.

Both the Champions League and Europa League were suspended at the round of 16 stage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it is reported the tournaments will only be able to resume if domestic leagues begin again in July or August.

Contrastingly, top flight English clubs are meeting today to discuss the possibility of putting a deadline on the Premier League season of June 30.

All elite football in England has been suspended until at least April 30, while in France President Macron has said mass gatherings may not be allowed until mid-July.

This means in order for some countries to finish their domestic campaigns it is likely they will need to play games behind closed doors.

National associations will meet on Tuesday to discuss the date for the Champions League final, before executive committee members further debate the issue on Thursday.

Liverpool are the current champions of Europe's elite competition but were eliminated in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid prior to the season being suspended.