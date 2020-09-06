Champions Day aim for Haydock second Glen Shiel

The Qipco British Champions Sprint is next on the agenda for Glen Shiel following his fine effort to finish second at Haydock on Saturday.

Archie Watson’s charge has progressed from smart handicapper to Pattern class sprinter with a hat-trick of wins this season, including a Group Three triumph in Ireland on his penultimate start.

The Hambleton Racing-owned six-year-old made his Group One debut in the Betfair Sprint Cup and produced arguably a career-best performance under Hollie Doyle to fill the runner-up spot behind Dream Of Dreams.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Glen Shiel after his run in the Sprint Cup,” said Watson.

“He was a very shrewd buy at £45,000 and took another step forward at Haydock, showing he can compete against the best in Group One races.

“Champions Day at Ascot will be next with him and we’ll hold no fears whatever the ground is.”

Record-breaking Doyle was riding in a British Group One for the first time on Merseyside and is relishing the opportunity to have another tilt at top-level glory at Ascot.

She said: “Glen Shiel ran his heart out in the Sprint Cup and thrived on the slow ground. It’s great that Hambleton Racing have found a horse like this to take them to the big meetings.

“After his performance on Saturday, I’m looking forward to Champions Day even more now.”

Hambleton Racing’s Cosmo Charlton added: “It was a special day at Haydock. We had a lot of belief in Glen going into the race and to see him run so well was fantastic. His owners lived every second of it and now can’t wait for Ascot.”