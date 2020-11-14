Cech trains, Pumas celebrate and Sciver’s catch – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 14.

Football

Petr Cech is ready for the call.

Kai Havertz continued to work his way back from coronavirus.

Alan Smith announced himself on this day 22 years ago.

Gary Neville was not happy with Salford’s result on Friday night!

Gary Cahill went for a walk with his dog.

David Beckham spent time in the kitchen.

TODO: define component type factbox

Luke Chadwick was left disappointed by Beckham’s choice of team-mates.

Phillip Cocu left Derby.

TODO: define component type factbox

Kammy gave his approval to another impression.

Cricket

A brilliant tribute.

What a catch!

Chris Gayle was ‘LivingDiLife’.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rugby Union

Argentina celebrated a famous win over the All Blacks.

SBW led the applause for the Pumas.

Boxing

Tyson is not the only big puncher in the Fury household.

Kell Brook is ready to go to work.

Josh Warrington celebrated his 30th birthday in style.

Frank Bruno had his weekend sorted.

Golf

Bernhard Langer making the cut at the Masters at the age of 63 threw up some interesting stats.

Tommy Fleetwood is expecting the green to be quick over the weekend…

TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

Lance Stroll was buzzing after securing pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton vowed to learn from his mistakes.

TODO: define component type factbox

Darts

Glen Durrant has work to do.