Carragher’s tackle and Ferdinand’s workout – Boxing Day’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from Boxing Day.

Football

Jamie Carragher proved you never lose it.

Look at those bobby dazzlers!

TODO: define component type factbox

Rio Ferdinand put in the work after a high-calorie Christmas Day…

TODO: define component type factbox

…before calling Manchester United’s influential substitution.

Scoring was not enough to satisfy Marcus Rashford as Leicester hit back.

David De Gea also wanted more.

‘Star’ striker Odsonne Edouard drew the short straw in Celtic’s festive celebration gifs.

Deja vu in Exeter.

Bristol City were not happy with criticism of their goalkeeper shirt.

Aaron Ramsey turned 30.

Chris Kirkland has a busy January lined up.

Cricket

Tributes were paid to former Australia batsman Dean Jones before the Boxing Day Test.

Former Australia paceman Jason Gillespie hailed Mitchell Starc’s bowling in the Boxing Day Test.

Jason Roy was out of quarantine and back in business.

As was Dawid Malan.

TODO: define component type factbox

Many happy returns to the England captain.

Out of the ground!

That’s got to hurt!

Ian Bell reflected on a great day for English cricket 10 years ago.

KP has a new career lined up.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

It is Boxing Day after all.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

Anthony Joshua was hard at it.

Motor racing

Jenson Button welcomed Sir Frank Williams’ return to good health.

Tennis

Snow-vak Djokovic.