Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says he understands Watford striker Troy Deeney’s concerns about returning to training but insists Premier League players should now feel confident after widespread testing.

Six players or staff were confirmed to have contracted the virus after 748 tests were carried out across 19 clubs on Monday.

Dele Alli was among the Spurs players who returned to training after more than two months away - (Copyright PA Images )

Three of the positive tests were from Watford - one player and two members of staff - where striker Deeney has already refused to return to training over fears for his young son’s health and the safety of BAME players.

But while Carragher is aware of the risks players are taking by resuming training, he does feel it is one of the safest environments to be in during this period.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ’The Football Show’, he said: "The problem is, it is about getting players onside and go with the flow of the Premier League. Deeney has spoken about his worries, mainly with his son but also BAME people throughout society

"You go into a barber’s shop, you don’t know who is there but the people you are training with and playing against have all been tested so the training grounds are safer.

"If people are picking up COVID-19 through going into football clubs then it is a big worry – something wrong with testing or people not dealing with government protocols.

"The training grounds are safe. Players who tested positive have picked it up outside. I would get confidence as a Watford player going back to training knowing that the people who have got it are self-isolating.

"Yes I understand we all have different worries and concerns but in the main I would as a player feel confident going back if I was at Watford."

Premier League players began returning to training on Tuesday, but will still conduct sessions in groups of no bigger than five players.

Social distancing rules will still have to be adhered to and the length of sessions will also be restricted.

It is now expected that Premier League matches could return on either June 19 or June 26.