Carlo Ancelotti could mix things up for Everton’s cup clash with Salford
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make changes for the visit of League Two Salford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Right-back Jonjoe Kenny is set for a run out, while the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Bernard and Tom Davies could all be called upon having been substitutes for Sunday’s win at Tottenham.
Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite could be drafted in as Ancelotti currently only has two fit senior centre-backs in Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.
Summer star signing James Rodriguez would benefit from more minutes but may have to do so from off the bench.
Salford boss Graham Alexander has to balance the early-season needs of his side with putting out a team which can be competitive.
Forward Luke Armstrong could miss out having been hauled off at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Exeter on Saturday.
Richie Towell and Brandon Thomas-Asante made impacts as substitutes at the weekend and could get their chance from the start.
Former Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is set to play against his former club.
Ex-Manchester United forward James Wilson may also be given a start for much-needed game-time as he has missed much of pre-season.