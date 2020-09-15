Carlo Ancelotti could mix things up for Everton’s cup clash with Salford

Carlo Ancelotti could make changes for the clash with Salford
Carlo Ancelotti could make changes for the clash with Salford - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:09pm, Tue 15 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make changes for the visit of League Two Salford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Right-back Jonjoe Kenny is set for a run out, while the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Bernard and Tom Davies could all be called upon having been substitutes for Sunday’s win at Tottenham.

Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite could be drafted in as Ancelotti currently only has two fit senior centre-backs in Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

Summer star signing James Rodriguez would benefit from more minutes but may have to do so from off the bench.

Salford boss Graham Alexander has to balance the early-season needs of his side with putting out a team which can be competitive.

Forward Luke Armstrong could miss out having been hauled off at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Exeter on Saturday.

Richie Towell and Brandon Thomas-Asante made impacts as substitutes at the weekend and could get their chance from the start.

Former Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is set to play against his former club.

Ex-Manchester United forward James Wilson may also be given a start for much-needed game-time as he has missed much of pre-season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Everton

Preview

PA