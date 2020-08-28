Carlisle sign South Africa international Dean Furman on one-year deal
Carlisle have announced the signing of South Africa midfielder Dean Furman.
Returning to England following a spell in his homeland with SuperSport United, the 56-cap Bafana Bafana international spent a week on trial with the Sky Bet League Two side before signing a one-year contract.
“This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it,” manager Chris Beech told the club’s official website.
“He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game, and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch.
“Dean will one hundred per cent help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.
“Dean’s on the older side of players we’ve recruited this summer at 32, with it typically being the young energy we’ve gone for, but nevertheless he’s one that’s in fantastic shape, super fit. He’s a great pro with a great attitude and I’m looking forward to him making us even better.”
Furman has previously played in Britain for Rangers, Bradford, Oldham and Doncaster, helping the latter to the League One title in the 2012-13 season.