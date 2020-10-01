Carlisle depleted ahead of long-awaited Cumbrian derby
Carlisle continue to monitor mounting injury problems as they prepare to host Barrow in the first Cumbrian derby between the sides since 1964.
Striker Omari Patrick (leg) has seen a specialist this week and it would be a surprise to see him feature, but Gime Toure has a chance of returning from a dead leg.
Midfielder Josh Dixon has recovered from a thigh strain but has only just returned to contact training with the youth team so may have to wait before seeing competitive action.
Goalkeeper Magnus Norman is ahead of schedule but unavailable, Brennan Dickenson’s hamstring lay-off continues and teenager Jack Armer is working through growing pains.
Reigning National League champions Barrow are chasing their first win of the season after starting the League Two campaign with two draws and a defeat.
They will have new signing Yoan Zouma – brother of Chelsea star Kurt – to help their cause after they signed the centre-back on Thursday.
Matty Platt, Patrick Brough, Josh Kay and Bobby Burns have yet to feature this term due to injury but boss David Dunn is hoping for positive news.
Midfielder Mike Jones will be eager to make an impression against his former club, having played at Brunton Park for the past four seasons.