Cardiff sign Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan
Cardiff have signed Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old joined the Gunners’ academy in 2015 and took his first steps in professional football last season with German club VfL Bochum.
Osei-Tutu scored five goals in 21 appearances in Germany’s second division last term and is happy to have sealed his short-term move to Wales.
He told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website: “I came here because it is a big club giving me a big platform.
“I thank the manager for having the belief to bring me to such a wonderful club and all I want to do is repay him.
“I’ll do that by showing what I can do, helping the team win games and hopefully pushing for promotion.
“I have good knowledge of playing around the pitch, but right-back is my spot. I like to get up and down the pitch, attack and defend. I can’t wait to get started.”
Osei-Tutu becomes boss Neil Harris’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Wales international Kieffer Moore earlier this month.