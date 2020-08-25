Cardiff sign Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Cardiff
Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Cardiff - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:51pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Cardiff have signed Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners’ academy in 2015 and took his first steps in professional football last season with German club VfL Bochum.

Osei-Tutu scored five goals in 21 appearances in Germany’s second division last term and is happy to have sealed his short-term move to Wales.

He told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website: “I came here because it is a big club giving me a big platform.

“I thank the manager for having the belief to bring me to such a wonderful club and all I want to do is repay him.

“I’ll do that by showing what I can do, helping the team win games and hopefully pushing for promotion.

“I have good knowledge of playing around the pitch, but right-back is my spot. I like to get up and down the pitch, attack and defend. I can’t wait to get started.”

Osei-Tutu becomes boss Neil Harris’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Wales international Kieffer Moore earlier this month.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Cardiff

PA