Captain Andy Robertson demands players maintain focus despite Covid-19 absences

Captain Andy Robertson insists Scotland have to keep their focus amid the Covid-19 chaos which hit their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel.

Stuart Armstrong returned a positive test for the virus which rules him out and close contacts Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie – along with one physiotherapist and one masseur – have to self-isolate for 14 days as of Tuesday, and will also miss Thursday’s crunch match at Hampden Park and forthcoming Nations League matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Defenders Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer and attacker Oliver Burke are also out through injury but Robertson insists the attention must be kept on reaching the final against Serbia or Norway away.

The Liverpool defender said: “It is tough but we have to look at the players we have available. We can’t control what has happened, nobody can.

“We can’t get the three players back unfortunately. We hope they are fit and well.

“That is the cards we have been dealt and we can’t change that. We all need to pull together now. It’s up to us to focus on football now. We look forward to the challenge.

“The manager called everyone up because they are good enough for Scotland. We know what is at stake. There is an incentive there tomorrow night. Whatever team the manager puts out will all be motivated.

“We need to prepare as well as we can. We need to get everything spot on. We know what the manager expects from us, it is up to us, whoever gets picked to go and show that on the pitch.

“Fingers crossed we can do that, I believe we can. I have confidence we can, regardless of losing three quality players.”