Cambridge sign goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle

By NewsChain Sport
10:38am, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Cambridge have signed goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old impressed during a trial spell at the club in the second half of August, playing in the pre-season clash with West Ham.

McKenzie-Lyle made his professional debut for Barnet in 2015 and later signed a two-year deal with Liverpool where he played for the Under-23 side.

“The trial was great, I’ve loved every minute about being back in a training ground environment with the rest of the team,” he told Cambridge’s website.

“It’s a tight-knit bunch between the goalkeepers here, as is often the case when you work with each other every day. Myself, Dimi (Mitov) and Callum (Burton) have pushed each other on every day of pre-season so far.

“That has been positive, and already Mark Bunn has been good to learn from.”

