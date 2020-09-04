Cambridge sign former Portsmouth midfielder Adam May

Cambridge have added to their squad
By NewsChain Sport
13:37pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Cambridge have announced the signing of former Portsmouth midfielder Adam May on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old, who had loan spells at Swindon and Boreham Wood last term, has linked up with the League Two side on a one-year deal following a successful trial.

May told United’s official website: “I was always trusting in my ability and that I’d be able to find a club. I’m very happy that will be with Cambridge United.

“I know Gary Waddock (assistant head coach) really well and have worked under him before, so when I was asked to come in for a trial, I really jumped at the opportunity.

“Mark Bonner is a young manager and the way he has spoken about this season, made me really excited to be a part of that.”

Bonner added: “We’ve known throughout our recruitment process this summer that we needed to add another in that central midfield position, and Adam is an excellent fit who brings a different type of creative skillset than the competition for those places.

“He arrives at the club at a good age, with plenty to prove but also with the potential to play at a higher level.”

