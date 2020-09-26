Cambridge and Tranmere share spoils in goalless stalemate
Cambridge were unable to make it three wins from three to start the new League Two season after drawing 0-0 at home to Tranmere in a match Rovers will feel they should have won.
The high-flying U’s will be thankful for an offside decision eight minutes from time when Dimi Mitov spilled a Kieron Morris shot and James Vaughan bundled home, only for the flag to go up with Tranmere celebrations well underway.
The visitors had looked most likely to score from the moment Otis Khan’s seventh-minute corner was not dealt with and was deflected goalwards before bouncing off the top of the bar twice and going over.
Ten minutes later Morris played in Vaughan, who was denied by a recovering Mitov having rounded the goalkeeper.
Cambridge, who had scored eight goals without conceding in winning their opening two league matches, should have gone ahead after 24 minutes when Paul Mullin pulled the ball back to Luke Hannant, who blazed over from a great position.
Then, just before half-time, Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies saved well when Adam May let fly from 30 yards.
With less than 20 minutes left, the visitors went close again when Liam Feeney’s cross from wide on the right flew past Mitov but landed on the Cambridge crossbar.