Callum Styles signs new Barnsley deal
16:27pm, Sun 23 Aug 2020
Callum Styles has committed his future to Barnsley.
The 20-year-old midfielder, who signed for the club from Bury in the summer of 2018, will now remain at Oakwell until at least 2023.
Styles told the Tykes’ official website: “I’m pleased to have signed a new contract and commit my future to the club.
“The end of last season was incredible both for me personally and for the team, but we must build on that and look forward to the future.
“We have a really talented young side and it’s brilliant to be a part of. We all look out for each other, there is a real family feel around the club.
“I’m enjoying my football here and can’t wait to be back playing in front of our fans at Oakwell.”